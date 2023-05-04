Atlanta shooting : One person killed in shooting at medical facility in Atlanta

On Wednesday, a medical facility in Atlanta, Georgia, became the site of a deadly shooting that left one person dead and four others injured. The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, is still at large and a manhunt is underway to locate him.

According to reports, Patterson walked into the waiting room on the 11th floor of the medical center and opened fire on five people, all females. One of the victims died at the scene, while the other four were transported to hospital for treatment.

Police departments in both Atlanta and Cobb County are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims. The Cobb County Police Department even tweeted that officers are searching for Patterson in the county, located in the Atlanta metropolitan area. They also advised that portions of Cobb County that border Atlanta may see a heavier than normal police presence.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and authorities have not released any information about the relationship between the victims and the shooter. However, the incident has once again raised concerns about gun violence, with many calling for stricter gun control laws in the United States.

This shooting is just one of many that have occurred in the country in recent years. Despite numerous calls for action, the government has failed to address the issue of gun violence adequately. Many believe that the root of the problem lies in the ease of access to firearms in the US.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution protects the right of citizens to bear arms, but many argue that this right has been taken too far. The lack of gun control laws has allowed individuals like Patterson to obtain firearms and use them to commit violent acts.

It’s time for the government to take a stand and implement stricter gun control laws. The safety of citizens should be a top priority, and it’s clear that the current system is not working. The US has some of the highest rates of gun violence in the world, and it’s time for change.

In conclusion, the shooting at the medical facility in Atlanta is a tragic reminder of the need for stricter gun control laws in the United States. The government must take action to ensure that citizens are safe from gun violence. It’s time to put an end to the senseless shootings that continue to occur in the country.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :US: Shooting at Atlanta medical facility leaves one dead/