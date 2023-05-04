Atlanta shooting : “Senator Ossoff denounces Atlanta shooting that resulted in 1 death and 4 injuries as ‘unacceptable and unconscionable'”

Sen. Jon Ossoff: Atlanta Hospital Shooting Was an Attack on All Georgians

On May 3, 2023, a shooting at Northside Medical Midtown in Atlanta left one person dead and four others injured. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, called the incident an “attack on all Georgians.” He extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and expressed his prayers for the health of those wounded, their families, and all who witnessed such a terrible event.

After an hours-long manhunt, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, the suspected shooter, was taken into custody. Sen. Ossoff expressed his gratitude to all first responders, officers, deputies, and federal agents who responded to the scene and worked to apprehend the suspect.

In his statement, Sen. Ossoff highlighted the level of gun violence in America today, which he finds unconscionable and unacceptable. He emphasized the responsibility of policymakers at all levels to ensure public safety and implement long-overdue reforms.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum reported that the victims were shot in a waiting area on the 11th floor of the medical facility. All five victims were women, and the surviving victims were 25, 39, 56, and 71 years old. The deceased victim was a 39-year-old woman.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, and Patterson was at the hospital for a scheduled appointment. He carjacked a vehicle and fled the scene after the shooting. He was later tracked down after multiple agencies joined in to search for him, including law enforcement teams from Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton counties.

The U.S. Coast Guard identified Patterson as a former member who first entered service in 2018 and was discharged in January 2023. The Coast Guard Investigative Service is working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and local authorities in the investigation.

Patterson used a handgun in the shooting, and how he obtained the weapon was not immediately clear. Sen. Ossoff’s statement highlights the urgent need for gun reform in America, as incidents of gun violence continue to occur across the country. It is essential for policymakers to work together to ensure public safety and prevent such tragic events from happening again.

