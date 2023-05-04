“Atlanta shooting” : Shooting inside Atlanta medical facility leaves 1 dead and 4 injured | National News

Gunman Kills One and Injures Four in Atlanta Medical Facility Shooting

A shooting inside a medical facility in Atlanta has left one woman dead and four others injured. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, and police are currently searching for the suspect, who has been identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Patterson is believed to have stolen a car after the shooting and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The shooting occurred on the 11th floor of a Northside medical building in Atlanta’s midtown neighborhood. The area is a commercial district that is home to many office towers and high-rise apartments. Police have asked anyone with information about Patterson’s whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.

The four injured victims are currently fighting for their lives at Grady Hospital, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The deceased victim was a 39-year-old woman. Patterson’s family is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Patterson joined the US Coast Guard in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January 2023. He was an electrician’s mate second class at the time. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The incident comes as gun violence and mass shootings continue to plague cities across the US. In 2023, there have been numerous instances of gun violence and mass shootings, prompting calls for gun reform. US Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia took to the Senate floor shortly after the shooting to decry gun violence and urge his colleagues to advance gun reform.

“There have been so many mass shootings … that, tragically, we act as if this is routine,” Warnock said. “We behave as if this is normal. It is not normal.” The Atlanta pastor added: “I shudder to say it, but the truth is, in a real sense, it’s only a matter of time that this kind of tragedy comes knocking on your door.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect. The Atlanta police are investigating the incident and following credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County and the city.

