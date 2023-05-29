“Atlanta shooting” today : Atlanta Shooting Claims Life of Teenager and Leaves Another Injured in Video 1

One Atlanta Teenager Killed and Another Injured in Shooting Incident: Video 1 today 2023.

Bre’Asia Powell, a 16-year-old student, was shot and killed outside Benjamin E. Mays High School on Sunday morning. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died. Police are investigating the incident and have not yet made any arrests.

Read Full story : Video 1 Atlanta teenager dead, 1 injured in shooting /

News Source : ABC News

Atlanta shooting Teenager killed in Atlanta Gun violence in Atlanta Atlanta crime news Atlanta homicide statistics