Atlantic Chris Licht Profile: Analyzing The Atlantic’s Profile on Chris Licht

CNN’s CEO Chris Licht and his Alleged Obsession with Pleasing David Zaslav

Background

CNN’s CEO and chairman Chris Licht was recently asked about how CNN would cover former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate for 2024. He responded, “The media has absolutely, I believe, learned its lesson… I really do. We know that we’re getting played, so we’re gonna resist it.” This response was given months before CNN announced the live town hall with Trump, which was not well received internally and externally.

Shift in Reporting

Despite the backlash, CNN has doubled down on hosting additional town halls with potential GOP presidential candidates. Licht has continuously made efforts to rework CNN, shifting its reporting pendulum from what was perceived as left-leaning back towards the political center.

Obsession with Pleasing David Zaslav

According to The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, all of Licht’s decisions at CNN appear to be aimed at pleasing one person: Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Alberta states that Zaslav had already viewed Licht as the next leader of CNN long before the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. was completed. He even brought Licht to his exclusive Hamptons Labor Day party and asked former CNN honcho Jeff Zucker for his thoughts on Licht while Zucker was still running CNN.

Alberta claims that Licht seems to be at Zaslav’s beck and call, answering his calls during his private workouts and trumpeting Zaslav’s talking points as to what CNN’s position is within the larger Warner Bros. Discovery family, which is a “reputational asset.”

COO Appointment

With the recent appointment of one of Zaslav’s top lieutenants, David Leavy, to the position of COO of CNN, Licht’s molding into more of a Zaslav disciple will continue to generate media interest and potentially unnerve CNN staffers looking for clear and proper direction since joining the WBD family.

Conclusion

The Atlantic’s profile on Licht sheds light on the alleged obsession he has with pleasing David Zaslav and the impact it could have on CNN’s direction. While Licht has made efforts to shift CNN towards the political center, his decisions may be more about pleasing Zaslav than serving the news organization’s audience. As CNN moves forward under the WBD family, the media will be watching closely to see how Licht balances his alleged loyalty to Zaslav with his responsibility to CNN.

