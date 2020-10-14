Atlantic City Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor Death – Dead : Francis EgnorObituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Atlantic City Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“AtlanticCityPD on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Atlantic City Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor who died in the line of duty 39-years ago today. The Albany Avenue Bridge was renamed in Peter’s honor.”

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of Atlantic City Patrolman Peter Francis Egnor who died in the line of duty 39-years ago today. The Albany Avenue Bridge was renamed in Peter's honor. @NJPBA24 https://t.co/jwqdbodrQB — AtlanticCityPD (@AtlanticCityPD) October 14, 2020

Tributes

———————— –