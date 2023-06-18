Atlantic City Shooting Claims Life of Terrance Dismuke, Man Killed Outside Banquet

Terrance Dismuke Obituary

Terrance Dismuke, a resident of Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed away on May 10th, 2021 at the age of 27. He was tragically killed in a shooting that occurred outside a banquet.

Terrance was born on August 23rd, 1993 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was known for his outgoing personality and love for his family and friends. Terrance was a hard worker and had a passion for music.

He is survived by his parents, siblings, and many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.

The family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are currently being made and details will be shared with those who knew Terrance.

Terrance will be greatly missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Terrance Dismuke Atlantic City shooting New Jersey crime Banquet hall shooting Atlantic City violence