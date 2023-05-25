“Atlantic hurricane season forecast”: The Atlantic hurricane season may have 12 to 17 named storms, predicts NOAA.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts on June 1, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its forecast for the 2023 season. According to the NOAA, we can expect a near-normal season with 12-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 1-4 major hurricanes. This forecast is similar to what Colorado State University scientists predicted back in mid-April, calling for a near or slightly-below average season.

However, the oceans are warmer than average, and sea surface temperatures are running above average across most of the tropical Atlantic and into the Gulf of Mexico. Storms get their energy from warm tropical waters, so given this additional fuel for storms, there is always a chance that a tropical system can overcome El Nino’s wind shear.

NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. said, “with a changing climate, the data and expertise NOAA provides to emergency managers and partners to support decision-making before, during and after a hurricane has never been more crucial.”

The NOAA is operationalizing a new hurricane forecast model and extending the tropical cyclone outlook graphic from five to seven days, which will provide emergency managers and communities with more time to prepare for storms.

Despite the forecast for a near-normal season, it’s essential to remember that hurricanes are unpredictable, and it’s best to always be prepared in hurricane-prone areas. This means knowing what hazards could affect you and your family and having an emergency plan in place.

This week, an area off the Southeast coast is a sign that our waters are ripe and ready for development. The chance of development is not likely to become a subtropical or tropical storm because it is associated with a frontal system. Regardless of development with this system, gusty winds and dangerous surf and rip currents will be the story along the coast of the Southeast into the weekend.

In conclusion, the Atlantic hurricane season for 2023 is expected to be near-normal, with a range of 12 to17 named storms forecast. However, it’s crucial to remember that hurricanes are unpredictable and it’s best to always be prepared in hurricane-prone areas. The NOAA is operationalizing a new hurricane forecast model and extending the tropical cyclone outlook graphic from five to seven days, which will provide emergency managers and communities with more time to prepare for storms. Stay safe and be prepared.

News Source : Lauren Rautenkranz

Source Link :NOAA expects between 12 and 17 named storms this Atlantic hurricane season/