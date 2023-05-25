“Atlantis Beach Baptist College lockdown” today : WA Police charge teenager accused of being a gunman during Atlantis Beach Baptist College lockdown

WA Police Charge Alleged Teen Gunman Following Atlantis Beach Baptist College Lockdown today 2023.

A 15-year-old has been charged after allegedly firing a gun in the car park of a Perth school, leading to a lockdown. The teenager is said to have taken guns from his home before heading to Atlantis Beach Baptist College on 24 May. No one was injured, but a nearby classroom was hit by bullets. The teenager has been charged with a range of offences and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Read Full story : Alleged teen gunman charged by WA Police after Atlantis Beach Baptist College lockdown /

News Source : Mikala Theocharous

School lockdown incident Alleged teen gunman WA Police charges Atlantis Beach Baptist College Teenage suspect arrested