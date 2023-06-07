ATM cash withdrawal with UPI: Step-by-Step Guide for Withdrawing Cash from ATMs Using UPI

Cardless Cash Withdrawal – A Convenient and Secure Way to Withdraw Cash

Cardless cash withdrawal is a new and innovative service that allows bank customers to withdraw cash from their bank ATMs without using their cards. This service is gaining popularity among customers as it offers a convenient and secure way of withdrawing cash. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of cardless cash withdrawal and how it works.

What is Cardless Cash Withdrawal?

Cardless cash withdrawal is a service that allows bank customers to withdraw cash from their bank ATMs without using their physical cards. This service is available only for customers whose banks are live on UPI (Unified Payments Interface). UPI is a payment system that allows customers to transfer money from one bank account to another instantly. It is a secure and convenient way of making transactions without the need for cash or cards.

How Does Cardless Cash Withdrawal Work?

To use the cardless cash withdrawal service, customers need to follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log in to the bank’s mobile app and select the cardless cash withdrawal option.

Step 2: Enter the amount to be withdrawn and select the bank account from which the money will be deducted.

Step 3: The customer will receive a unique code or OTP (One-Time Password) on their registered mobile number.

Step 4: Go to the nearest bank ATM that offers cardless cash withdrawal.

Step 5: Select the cardless cash withdrawal option on the ATM screen and enter the unique code or OTP received on the mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the amount to be withdrawn and collect the cash from the ATM.

Benefits of Cardless Cash Withdrawal

Convenience – Cardless cash withdrawal offers a convenient way of withdrawing cash without the need for physical cards. Customers can use this service from anywhere and at any time as long as they have access to their bank’s mobile app. Security – Cardless cash withdrawal is a secure way of withdrawing cash as it eliminates the risk of card skimming, card cloning, and other fraudulent activities. The unique code or OTP received on the registered mobile number ensures that only the customer can withdraw the cash. No Need for Physical Cards – Cardless cash withdrawal eliminates the need for physical cards, which can be lost or stolen. Customers can use this service even if they have forgotten their cards at home. Cost-Effective – Cardless cash withdrawal is a cost-effective way of withdrawing cash as it eliminates the need for printing and distributing physical cards. This service also reduces the cost of maintaining ATMs as there is no need for card readers.

Conclusion

Cardless cash withdrawal is a convenient and secure way of withdrawing cash from bank ATMs without the need for physical cards. This service is gaining popularity among customers as it offers a hassle-free way of withdrawing cash. However, to use this service, customers need to ensure that their bank is live on UPI and that the ATM offers UPI-ATM Interoperable Card-less Cash Withdrawal facility. With the increasing adoption of digital payment systems, cardless cash withdrawal is expected to become more popular in the coming years.

