ATM Shamsuzzaman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Living legend powerful Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman has Died.

Living legend powerful Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

May Allah keep him well in the land of no return. pic.twitter.com/8t6Ns9GGa0

We Love Bangladesh @WeLoveBanglade2 Living legend powerful Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman has died.. (Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilahi raziun). May Allah keep him well in the land of no return.

