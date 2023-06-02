“Atrocia (Fra) Unleashes “Corridors of the Living Dead” in Official Music Video Release for 2023″

Atrocia (Fra) – Corridors of the Living Dead (Official Music Video 2023)

Introduction:

Atrocia, the French death metal band, has released their latest music video for their track “Corridors of the Living Dead” in 2023. The band’s unique style of death metal and their intense live performances have made them a favorite in the metal scene. The music video has already garnered a lot of attention from fans and critics alike.

Atrocia’s Style:

Atrocia’s music is characterized by heavy riffs, fast-paced drumming, and growling vocals. The band’s style is influenced by classic death metal bands like Morbid Angel and Cannibal Corpse, but they have also incorporated their own unique sound. Atrocia’s music is not for the faint of heart, as their lyrics deal with dark themes like death and the occult.

The Music Video:

The music video for “Corridors of the Living Dead” is a visual masterpiece that perfectly captures the band’s dark and intense style. The video was directed by acclaimed French director, Nicolas Winding Refn, who is known for his work on films like “Drive” and “Only God Forgives.”

The video takes place in an abandoned hospital, where the band is seen performing in various rooms and hallways. The atmosphere is eerie and unsettling, with flickering lights and shadows adding to the overall mood. The band’s intense performance is captured in a series of quick cuts and close-ups, highlighting the raw energy of their music.

The video also features a storyline, where a group of people are trapped in the hospital and are being hunted by a supernatural presence. The band’s music serves as the soundtrack to their struggle for survival, adding an extra layer of tension to the video.

Conclusion:

Atrocia’s “Corridors of the Living Dead” music video is a must-watch for fans of death metal and horror. The band’s unique style and intense live performances are perfectly captured in the video, which is a visual masterpiece that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. With its haunting atmosphere and raw energy, “Corridors of the Living Dead” is a testament to Atrocia’s talent and creativity.

