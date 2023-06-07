Attempt to rescue 2.5-year-old Shristi Kushwaha from 300 ft borewell fails in Madhya Pradesh

Shristi Kushwaha (victim) : 2.5-year-old girl stuck in borewell in MP, rescue operation on

The attempt to rescue a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who fell into a 300-foot deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district using a hook has failed. According to Sehore in-charge collector Ashish Tiwari, only the girl’s dress was caught on the hook and she remains stuck 100 feet inside the borewell. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Army are conducting a joint rescue operation, with the army using its own mechanism to extract the child. A parallel tunnel is also being dug. The girl, identified as Shristi Kushwaha, fell into the borewell while playing in a field on Tuesday.

News Source : ANI

