Attempted Homicide Suspect Identified as Darrick Anthony Coleman in San Diego Shooting

Posted on June 16, 2023

A gunman attempted to steal a Grossmont College student’s camera as he was taking photographs for an assignment. The victim managed to escape in his car, but the suspect fired a shot that hit the car. The San Diego police are seeking the public’s help to locate the suspect, Darrick Anthony Coleman, offering up to $1,000 as a reward for information leading to his arrest. The incident occurred on May 23 in the city’s Oak Park neighborhood. Coleman, a felon with a history of criminal convictions, including firearm possession and domestic violence, is believed to be armed and dangerous and associated with a local street gang. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

News Source : Teri Figueroa

