Attempted Murder Suspect from Uttar Pradesh Nabbed for Two Wheeler Theft in Thane

Sarvesh Mishra (suspect) : Attempted Murder Suspect Nabbed by Thane Police in Two-Wheeler Theft Case: Sarvesh Mishra Identified as Accused from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

The Kapurbawdi police arrested Sarvesh Mishra, a suspect in an attempted murder case wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police, for stealing a two-wheeler. Mishra, a resident of Prayagraj, was employed by a security agency without proper verification. He stole a brand new 350CC motorbike worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the building where he was posted for duty. The police identified him through CCTV footage and technical analysis, and with the help of the Madhya Pradesh police, they arrested him on his way to his village in UP. Mishra confessed to his involvement in the attempted murder case and came to Thane to avoid legal action. The police recovered the stolen bike and are investigating the matter further.

Read Full story : Man Wanted In Up Held For Bike Theft | Thane News /

News Source : Nishikant Karlikar

Bike theft suspect Thane Police search for bike thief Stolen bike Thane Manhunt for bike thief Thane crime news.