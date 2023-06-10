Attempted suicide at Hyderabad airport thwarted by CISF personnel: M Shwetha identified as suspect

M Shwetha – victim name : Attempted suicide at Hyderabad airport thwarted by CISF, suspect M Shwetha saved

A 22-year-old woman named M Shwetha from Bangalore attempted suicide by climbing to the roof of a terminal at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. However, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty at the airport prevented her from jumping. The incident gained attention when a video of the woman attempting to jump went viral on social media. The CISF personnel were able to pull her up and save her life. The article was written by Abdul Basheer.

News Source : Abdul Basheer

