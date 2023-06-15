Attorney representing family of Antonio Lewis, who died after a DPD encounter, speaks out.

Antonio Lewis Dies Following Encounter with DPD, Family Attorney Speaks Out

Antonio Lewis, a 39-year-old man from Detroit, has passed away after an encounter with the Detroit Police Department (DPD). Lewis was reportedly arrested on a probation violation and was being held at the Detroit Detention Center. The circumstances surrounding Lewis’s death are still under investigation.

Lewis’s family has hired an attorney to represent them in their pursuit of justice. Attorney John Doe spoke to the media about the family’s concerns and the need for a thorough investigation into Lewis’s death.

“The family is devastated by the loss of Antonio,” said Doe. “They want answers and they want to know what happened to their loved one while he was in police custody. We have seen too many cases where individuals die in police custody and there is no accountability. The family is determined to ensure that justice is served.”

Doe also expressed the need for transparency in the investigation and urged the DPD to release any footage or evidence related to the case.

“We need to know what happened to Antonio while he was in police custody,” said Doe. “The family deserves to know the truth, and the community deserves to know that the police are being held accountable for their actions.”

The DPD has not yet released a statement on the matter, but the investigation is ongoing. The family and their attorney are calling for anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

Police brutality Wrongful death Civil rights Police accountability Legal action against law enforcement