ATU student teams, national enterprise final : National Enterprise Final sees Three ATU Student Teams Advance

ATU Entrepreneur Awards: Eleven Teams Win Awards

Eleven teams from a variety of disciplines have won awards in the ATU Entrepreneur Awards competition. Sponsored by McHale Farm Machinery, Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), and the Students Union in ATU Galway City, the awards took place in the ATU Galway iHub. Three of the teams will now go on to compete in the next stage of the national competition in June.

The Winning Teams

The three ATU teams that will progress to the national finals are:

Team Post Pro: Pearce Connor, Headford, Co Galway; Darragh McHugh, Mountbellew Co Galway; and Cathal Monaghan, Caherlistrane, Co Galway. All are final year Manufacturing Engineering Design students.

Pearce Connor, Headford, Co Galway; Darragh McHugh, Mountbellew Co Galway; and Cathal Monaghan, Caherlistrane, Co Galway. All are final year Manufacturing Engineering Design students. Team Tridrate: Keno Omaduvie, Mullingar, Co Westmeath; Roy Sheridan, Castlebar Co Mayo; and Cathal Kelly, Milltown Co. Galway. All are final year Mechanical Engineering students.

Keno Omaduvie, Mullingar, Co Westmeath; Roy Sheridan, Castlebar Co Mayo; and Cathal Kelly, Milltown Co. Galway. All are final year Mechanical Engineering students. Team Rockin Roller: Niamh Redmond, Rosenallis, Co Laois; Paul Molloy, Craughwell, Co Galway; and Dylan Smith, Silverstream, Co Monaghan. All are final year Manufacturing Engineering Design students.

The Awards

The ATU Entrepreneur Awards offered over €3,000 in prize money to the winning shortlisted teams. Awards were offered in several categories, including entrepreneurship and innovation in Engineering, Computer Science, Business, MedTech, and the Creative Arts. The details of the winning projects will be announced after the EI finals in June.

The Significance of Entrepreneurship

Speaking at the event, ATU President Dr Orla Flynn said, “Encouraging our students to engage in entrepreneurship is something that will stand to them and help them in their future career, whether starting their own business, working for a multinational or an SME. The entrepreneurial way of thinking is beneficial for whatever type of employment they undertake.”

Industry Involvement

Valarie Kelly, Head of Enterprise LEO, Galway, and Noeleen Hussey, Regional Enterprise Executive of Enterprise Ireland, paid tribute to the students on their success to date and noted the wide range of disciplines represented and ideas. Donal Collins, McHale Farm Machinery, said, “It was great to see such a diverse range of projects across all spectrums. The competition provides a great foundation for those who want to pursue their own ideas and concepts into commercial products if they so wish. It is very encouraging to see the enthusiasm and commitment from the students towards the projects”.

Eve-Anne McCarron, External Engagement Manager, ATU Donegal, said, “The involvement of industry in such awards is critical in helping to create a sense of ambition for the students involved, as well as highlighting the talent and creativity of ATU students to key industry stakeholders, like McHale, with engineering being a significant sector in our region.”

Thanks to Sponsors and Judges

Lecturers and mentors David Keary and Mark Campbell, School of Engineering, and Eilish McNulty, School of Business, thanked all sponsors and judges who assisted with the event, saying, “Your participation and support has made a lasting impact on our students’ learning experience, and your support is truly appreciated.”

News Source : Paul Deering

Source Link :Three ATU student teams go through to national enterprise final/