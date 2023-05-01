ATU student teams, national enterprise, final : National enterprise final welcomes three ATU student teams

ATU Entrepreneur Awards Recognize Eleven Winning Teams

Eleven teams from a wide range of disciplines won awards in the ATU competition, with three teams moving on to compete in the next stage of the national competition in June. The ATU Entrepreneur Awards, sponsored by McHale Farm Machinery, Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), and the Students Union in ATU Galway City took place in the ATU Galway iHub. Over €3,000 prize money was awarded to the winning shortlisted teams, including overall winner, winners, runners up, and category awards for entrepreneurship and innovation in Engineering, Computer Science, Business, MedTech, and the Creative Arts.

The Winning Teams

The three ATU teams moving on to the national competition are:

Team Post Pro: Pearce Connor, Headford, Co Galway, Darragh McHugh, Mountbellew Co Galway, Cathal Monaghan, Caherlistrane, Co Galway, all final year Manufacturing Engineering Design Students.

Pearce Connor, Headford, Co Galway, Darragh McHugh, Mountbellew Co Galway, Cathal Monaghan, Caherlistrane, Co Galway, all final year Manufacturing Engineering Design Students. Team Tridrate: Keno Omaduvie, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Roy Sheridan, Castlebar Co Mayo, Cathal Kelly, Milltown Co. Galway; all final year Mechanical Engineering Students.

Keno Omaduvie, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Roy Sheridan, Castlebar Co Mayo, Cathal Kelly, Milltown Co. Galway; all final year Mechanical Engineering Students. Team Rockin Roller: Niamh Redmond, Rosenallis, Co Laois, Paul Molloy, Craughwell, Co Galway, Dylan Smith, Silverstream, Co Monaghan, all final year Manufacturing Engineering Design students.

Details of the winning projects will be announced after the EI finals in June.

The Importance of Entrepreneurship

Speaking at the event, ATU President Dr. Orla Flynn emphasized the importance of encouraging students to engage in entrepreneurship. She stated, “Encouraging our students to engage in entrepreneurship is something that will stand to them and help them in their future career, whether starting their own business, working for a multinational or an SME. The entrepreneurial way of thinking is beneficial for whatever type of employment they undertake.”

Industry Support

Valarie Kelly, Head of Enterprise LEO, Galway, and Noeleen Hussey, Regional Enterprise Executive of Enterprise Ireland, paid tribute to the students on their success to date and noted the wide range of disciplines represented and ideas.

Donal Collins, McHale Farm Machinery, said, “It was great to see such a diverse range of projects across all spectrums. The competition provides a great foundation for those who want to pursue their own ideas and concepts into commercial products if they so wish. It is very encouraging to see the enthusiasm and commitment from the students towards the projects”.

Eve-Anne McCarron, External Engagement Manager, ATU Donegal, said, “The involvement of industry in such awards is critical in helping to create a sense of ambition for the students involved, as well as highlighting the talent and creativity of ATU students to key industry stakeholders, like McHale, with engineering being a significant sector in our region.”

Thank You to Sponsors and Judges

Lecturers and mentors David Keary and Mark Campbell, School of Engineering, and Eilish McNulty, School of Business, thanked all sponsors and judges who assisted with the event. They said, “Your participation and support have made a lasting impact on our students’ learning experience, and your support is truly appreciated”.

