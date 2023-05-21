Atul (suspect) : Man strips feathers of peacock, Atul identified as suspect – Hindustan Times

A video of a man ruthlessly plucking the feathers of a peacock, leading to its death, has caused outrage on social media. The incident took place in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. The accused posted the video along with a song playing in the background. (Representational Image)(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

The man responsible for the act has been identified as Atul. The disturbing video shows him plucking the peacock’s feathers as his friend watches on. They also posted the video on social media with a song playing in the background.

Gaurav Sharma, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), stated, “Based on the bike’s number seen in the viral video, the youth was identified. It belongs to the Reethi police station area of the district.”

“The young man was not at home when the police team reached his residence. We will make the arrest soon,” added the DFO.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.