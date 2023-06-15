ATV Accident Claims the Life of Dion Stutts, 18-Year-Old College Football Recruit

Dion Stutts, 18-year-old College Football Recruit, Passes Away in Tragic ATV Accident
Dion Stutts, an 18-year-old college football recruit, tragically passed away on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, in an ATV accident in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.
Stutts was a highly-talented football player who had recently committed to play for the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He was set to begin his college career in the upcoming fall semester.
According to reports, Stutts was riding an ATV near his home when he lost control and crashed into a tree. Despite efforts by emergency responders to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stutts was remembered by his family and friends as a kind and loving individual who had a passion for football. He had a bright future ahead of him and his loss has been deeply felt by those who knew him.
The University of Alabama-Birmingham released a statement expressing their condolences to Stutts’ family and friends. They also noted that he will always be remembered as a member of the UAB family.
Stutts’ passing is a tragic loss for the football community, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
