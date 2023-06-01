“ATX TV Festival”: Respecting Writers During a TV Strike: ATX TV Festival’s Guide to Running a Successful Event – Screens

ATX TV Festival Faces Challenges with WGA Strike

The ATX TV Festival was set to have its big reboot in 2023, but the Writers Guild of America’s strike threw a wrench in those plans. The festival’s co-founders and co-presidents, Emily Gipson and Caitlin McFarland, and their team have had to make changes to their programming to respect the writers’ struggle. Gipson said, “It’s very much us having conversations with the WGA so we know from them what strike compliance is.”

Cancelled Events

Four events had to be completely cancelled due to the strike: a daytime appearance by Late Night host Seth Meyers; the return of festival alum Tony Gilroy to discuss his Peabody-winning Disney+ series, Andor; a conversation with the creative team behind Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things; and a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Dawson’s Creek. Gipson said they hope they will all happen at future festivals.

Rescheduling Experience

The team is experienced in rescheduling for later years, even the Dawson’s Creek reunion, which Gipson compared to the Scrubs reunion (planned for 2020 and finally taking place in 2023). It will happen, she said, “it may just not be on that magical 25 number.”

Programming Changes

Other programming has filled the open slots, and those conversations with the WGA led to the addition of the WGA on Strike! panel. Moreover, issues the strike raises have made some panels more timely. The recent round of deletions from streaming services will inevitably be part of Physical Media, Digital Landscape, while Artificial Intelligence & Us has pivoted away from shows about AI to include writers who want to talk about how AI will affect scriptwriting as a career.

WGA Advice

The most recent advice from the WGA to members is basically to not do events organized by – or appear on behalf of – the studios. “But it is ultimately coming down to that writer and what they want to do,” McFarland said. “We’re getting the gamut, from ‘I’m just going to stay home’ to ‘I want to talk about writing and the strike’ to ‘I want to sit in the audience and watch things.'”

Highlights of the Festival

Despite the challenges, there’s still plenty to watch across the four-day festival. Highlights include the hot-ticket Cheers reunion and script read and a final series screening for Mayans M.C., a show that premiered at the fest in 2017. McFarland said, “That’s always something that we really love, being a bookend or a launch for a show.”

Conclusion

The ATX TV Festival has faced challenges with the Writers Guild of America’s strike, but the team has made changes to their programming and is still offering an exciting lineup for attendees. As McFarland said, “We’re getting the gamut” of responses from writers, but the festival remains a celebration of the small screen and a launchpad for new shows.

TV festival during writer’s strike Planning a TV festival amidst a strike Supporting writers during TV festival Navigating a TV festival during a strike Balancing creativity and activism in a TV festival

News Source : AustinChronicle

Source Link :How to Run a TV Festival in a TV Strike: ATX TV Festival respects writers as they work and protest – Screens/