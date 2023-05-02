“Aubameyang” : Chelsea fields Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Arsenal in starting lineup

Frank Lampard hands starts to Aubameyang and Madueke for Chelsea’s trip to Arsenal

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and 21-year-old winger Noni Madueke have been handed starts by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for their Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang, who spent four years at Arsenal and captained the club to FA Cup success in 2020, will be making his first league start since the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in November. The 33-year-old forward has scored only once in 14 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season following his summer move from Barcelona.

However, Lampard admitted during Monday’s pre-match press conference that he was considering selecting Aubameyang for the trip to Arsenal due to the “certain motivation” he would have playing against his former club.

Madueke, on the other hand, will be making his first Premier League start since Lampard was placed in caretaker charge of Chelsea in April. The winger joined the club from PSV Eindhoven in January and has previously featured from the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford under Lampard.

Kiwior handed first Premier League start by Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also made a change to his starting line-up by handing a first Premier League start to Jakub Kiwior in place of Rob Holding. The 23-year-old defender joined Arsenal from Spezia in January and has made two Premier League appearances off the bench since his move.

Jorginho to face former club

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho will also line up against his former club at the Emirates. The Italian spent four-and-a-half years at Chelsea before joining Arsenal in January, and Tuesday will be the first time that he has faced his former club since his move.

(Photo: Getty Images)

