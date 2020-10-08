Aubrey Johnson Death – Dead : Aubrey Johnson Obituary :MiamiPD Police Officer Passed Away.

Police Officer Aubrey Johnson has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 6, 2020.

NYPD Chaplains Unit on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the familly, friends and colleagues of @MiamiPD Police Officer Aubrey Johnson who died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal peace.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the familly, friends and colleagues of @MiamiPD Police Officer Aubrey Johnson who died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/A9NtXd9H2i — NYPD Chaplains Unit (@NYPDchaplains) October 8, 2020

Tributes

James N Mann wrote The City if Miami Police Dept said good bye to a young officer, Aubrey Johnson, who left us way too soon. Officer Johnson, thank you for your service and dedication to our community.

Miami Police Department, Florida

Police Officer Aubrey Johnson died after suffering complications from an on-duty injury that occurred in a foot pursuit of a narcotics suspect.

End of Watch Thursday, October 1, 2020

Rest In Peace Officer Johnson⚫️🔵🔵🙏https://t.co/9IGlkxNJ5q pic.twitter.com/wEFo8ija7s — Yuma Police (@yumapolice1) October 8, 2020

Anyone wishing to pay respects for fallen Ofc. Aubrey Johnson, you can watch our live stream of the services on our Facebook page “Miami Police Department. pic.twitter.com/Ht1gtM4QWt — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 8, 2020

Bradenton Police wrote

Our thoughts & prayers are with Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson’s friends and family as they lay him to rest today.

Officer Johnson Jr. proudly served the @MiamiPD

for four years. He is survived by his parents, who honorably served with Miami PD for many years.

Moments Ago: a procession for fallen @MiamiPD Officer Aubrey Johnson along I-95 / Golden Glades and the Turnpike. Our condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Officer Johnson. pic.twitter.com/kT9dPkE1kZ — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) October 8, 2020

It will be a very sad and difficult day today for all of us as we lay to rest our brother, Major Aubrey Johnson. May the Lord grant his family peace. Rest in Peace Major Johnson, we’ll take it from here. #NeverForget https://t.co/JcVgw1ofx2 — Orlando Aguilera (@na229grad) October 8, 2020