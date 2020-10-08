Aubrey Johnson Death – Dead : Aubrey Johnson Obituary :MiamiPD Police Officer Passed Away.

October 8, 2020
Aubrey Johnson Death – Dead : Aubrey Johnson Obituary :MiamiPD Police Officer Passed Away.

Police Officer Aubrey Johnson has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 6, 2020.

NYPD Chaplains Unit on Twitter: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the familly, friends and colleagues of @MiamiPD Police Officer Aubrey Johnson who died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty. May God grant him eternal peace.

Tributes 

James N Mann wrote 

The City if Miami Police Dept said good bye to a young officer, Aubrey Johnson, who left us way too soon. Officer Johnson, thank you for your service and dedication to our community.

Bradenton Police wrote 
Our thoughts & prayers are with Miami Police Officer Aubrey Johnson’s friends and family as they lay him to rest today.
Officer Johnson Jr. proudly served the @MiamiPD
for four years. He is survived by his parents, who honorably served with Miami PD for many years.

