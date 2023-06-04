Aubrey Marcus.: Exploring the Life and Impact of Aubrey Marcus, the Spiritual Mentor who Inspired Aaron Rodgers’ Dark Retreat

Aaron Rodgers faced a tough life decision and turned to his friend and mentor, Aubrey Marcus, for guidance. Marcus recommended a darkness retreat, which Rodgers ultimately attended and credited with helping him make the decision to play for another team. But who is Aubrey Marcus, and what is a darkness retreat?

Aside from being Rodgers’ friend, Aubrey Marcus is an ex-MMA fighter, a self-help expert, a poet, an entrepreneur, a public speaker, a holistic health philosopher, an owner of ayahuasca plant medicine retreats, and a proponent of open relationships. He is also associated with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, with whom he co-founded a supplement company called Onnit that was accused of selling questionable products made of equally questionable ingredients.

But it’s Marcus’ promotion of darkness retreats that caught Rodgers’ attention. A darkness retreat is a spiritual practice that involves spending several days in complete darkness, with no external stimuli. The retreat promises to bring about deep introspection, heightened sensitivity, and the opening of the subconscious. Marcus and his counterparts promote controversial lifestyle choices and refute popular medical and scientific theories, but he’s popular nonetheless.

Rodgers attended a darkness retreat in Germany, and it was there that he was able to clear his head and make the decision to play for another team. The founder of the retreat confirmed that Marcus was a main influence on Rodgers’ decision.

The darkness retreat is not without controversy, and some experts warn against the practice. Psychologist Dr. Meg Arroll told The Guardian that “with no visual stimulation, the mind can begin to play tricks on us, creating auditory and visual hallucinations.” She also warned that prolonged darkness can have a negative impact on mental health, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

Despite the controversy, darkness retreats continue to gain popularity among those seeking spiritual enlightenment. And for Aaron Rodgers, it was just the clarity he needed to make a life-changing decision.

