Auburn Shooting Claims the Life of Fabian Gonzalez, Age 20: Obituary

Obituary: Fabian Gonzalez, 20, killed in Auburn shooting

Fabian Gonzalez, a 20-year-old man, was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Auburn on Monday. Fabian was a kind-hearted and loving person who always had a smile on his face. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many.

Fabian had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was also an avid sports fan and loved to play basketball with his friends. Fabian was a hard worker and was employed at a local grocery store where he was well-liked by his colleagues and customers.

Fabian’s sudden and senseless death has left his family and friends devastated. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fabian’s loved ones during this difficult time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department. Rest in peace, Fabian.

Auburn shooting victim Fabian Gonzalez Fabian Gonzalez death notice Fabian Gonzalez obituary Man, 20, killed in Auburn shooting Auburn shooting suspect arrested in connection with Fabian Gonzalez’s death