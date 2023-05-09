“Auckland Council flood response” : Auckland Council’s Response to Flood Events Endorsed by Business Leader

Auckland Council’s Response to Flood Events Applauded by Business Leader

The Chief Executive of Heart of the City, a business group in Auckland, has praised the Auckland Council’s response to the recent flooding in the city. The business leader believes that the council made the right decision in closing roads and public transport, which allowed people to get home safely and avoid being stranded in the city. The flood caused significant disruption, but the CEO’s comments suggest that the council’s response helped to mitigate the impact on businesses and residents in the affected areas.

News Source : Newstalk ZB

Source Link :Business leader believes Auckland Council made the right call when responding to flood events/