Audre Lorde Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Audre Lorde has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021
Audre Lorde has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
The California Endowment 2h · Happy Birthday #AudreLorde! A self-described “black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet,” Audre Lorde dedicated her time, talent and energy to matters of social justice and equity. Her contributions to intersectional feminism reinforced the strength of women, the power of words and the importance of taking action towards lasting change. #BlackHistoryMonth
Source: (3) Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.