Audrey E. Hale, the shooter, in the Covenant School attack in Nashville. : Former student identified as shooter in Nashville school attack that killed six

Audrey E. Hale Identified as Shooter in Covenant School Attack That Killed Six People

Six people were killed when a former student of the Covenant School in Nashville breached the campus and began shooting. The assailant was Audrey E. Hale, a 28-year-old who lived locally and was receiving treatment for an emotional disorder. She was killed by police. The motive for the attack remains unclear, but police believe that the school and its church were the targets, rather than any one individual. The assailant had planned the attack for months, according to police documents. A judge is set to decide whether to release the shooter’s writings, which could reveal a motive. Parents of Covenant School children have asked that the writings not be released until at least the end of the school year.

News Source : Adeel Hassan,Emily Cochrane

