Audrey Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary :Audrey Ellis, 29yo Transplant RN, UC downtown Denver Hospital has Died .

Audrey Ellis, 29yo Transplant RN, UC downtown Denver Hospital has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

US HCWs Lost to Covid19 @CTZebra Audrey Ellis, 29yo Transplant RN, UC downtown Denver Hospital, died of #covid19 cardiac damage 3/22. She loved life, Irish dance, & yoga, was a world traveler and marathon runner, and had a bright future ahead of her. #healthcareheroes

