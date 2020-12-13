Audrey Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary :Audrey Ellis, 29yo Transplant RN, UC downtown Denver Hospital has Died .
Audrey Ellis, 29yo Transplant RN, UC downtown Denver Hospital, died of #covid19 cardiac damage 3/22. She loved life, Irish dance, & yoga, was a world traveler and marathon runner, and had a bright future ahead of her. #healthcareheroes #WearAMask https://t.co/2NwhTGOCak pic.twitter.com/Em07VLyc09
— US HCWs Lost to Covid19 (@CTZebra) December 12, 2020
