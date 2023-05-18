Audrey Hepburn’s Death Notice







Audrey Hepburn Obituary

Early Life

Audrey Hepburn was born on May 4, 1929, in Brussels, Belgium. Her father was an English banker and her mother was a Dutch baroness. She spent her early childhood in Belgium until her parents’ divorce when she was six years old. She then moved to London with her mother and attended a private girls’ school.

Acting Career

Hepburn’s acting career began in the 1950s with small roles in British films and on stage in London’s West End. Her breakthrough role came in the 1953 film “Roman Holiday,” for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. She went on to star in many classic films, including “Sabrina,” “Funny Face,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and “My Fair Lady.”

Humanitarian Work

In addition to her successful acting career, Hepburn was also known for her humanitarian work. She became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1988 and traveled to many countries to raise awareness and funds for children in need. Hepburn was a tireless advocate for children’s rights and worked until her death to improve the lives of children around the world.

Personal Life

Hepburn was married twice, first to actor Mel Ferrer and then to psychiatrist Andrea Dotti. She had two sons, Sean and Luca, with Dotti. Hepburn was also known for her close friendship with fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, who designed many of her iconic film costumes.

Legacy

Audrey Hepburn will always be remembered as one of the greatest actresses of all time. Her style and grace on screen made her a true icon, and her humanitarian work has left a lasting impact on the world. Hepburn’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Final Thoughts

Audrey Hepburn passed away on January 20, 1993, at the age of 63. Her death was a great loss to the world, but her memory will live on. Hepburn was a true inspiration to many, and her contributions to the world will never be forgotten.





