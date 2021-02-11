Audrey Lakin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Audrey Lakin has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 11. 2021

Audrey Lakin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

Cheryl Levin-Folio 21h · We had terrible tragedy today, I lost a very dear friend who I knew all my life, Audrey Lakin. She was taken before her time-:(. We shared all our happy and tough times together. Audrey, I will miss talking, seeing you and your beautiful smile. Please rest peace. All my love Cheryl

George William Furman

I am so sad to hear the news of the loss of our childhood friend. That big smile and larger than life personality will be missed by all of us. My prayers go out to her family. My they find some comfort in knowing so many loved her.

Debbie Rapport Pickus

What? Oh no! I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending condolences to you and to her family.



Debi Nemeroff Learner

Cheryl, I am so very sorry. I heard the terrible news today. I loved Audrey. I have so many memories laughing with her that I will hold dear to my heart. I am so sad. Sending deepest condolences to you and her family.

Ellen Block Morgan

So so sorry for your loss. I recently lost a best friend. I understand .



Keith Zerman

I’m very sorry for your loss. I hope your memories of all the good times you had with her bring you some comfort.