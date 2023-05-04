augmented reality advertising : Advertisers encouraged to embrace augmented reality with new AR Reels Ads and Facebook Stories

Meta announces augmented reality for Reels Ads and Facebook Stories

Meta has announced that it is bringing augmented reality (AR) to Reels Ads and Facebook Stories, as part of its presentation to advertisers at the IAB’s NewFronts. The move is aimed at allowing brands to offer more immersive experiences and AR filters when marketing to Meta’s audience, including its younger Gen Z users. The company has also announced that brands will now be able to work with third-party measurement partners for their Reels Ads campaigns.

The investment in AR advertising could allow Meta to better compete with Snap for marketers’ advertising spend, as they look for ways to reach the younger, Gen Z demographic. Earlier this week, Snap introduced its own set of new ad products, including those for Stories and its TikTik clone known as Spotlight.

Before this announcement, Meta offered AR ads in the Facebook Feed, Instagram Feed, and Instagram Stories. According to its data, these ads drove incremental ad recall with the 18-24-year-old demographic 87% of the time, outperforming non-AR-enabled ads.

AR advertising on Meta’s platform

With the new update, AR ads can now run in other prominent places across Meta’s platform, including Facebook and Instagram Reels and Facebook Stories. This means that brands like Sephora and Tiffany & Co. can create more immersive experiences for their audiences, such as allowing users to press their thumb to the screen to generate an “aura vibe” filter to help them pick the best-fitting fragrance and make a purchase.

Tiffany & Co. also created an AR ad that let users immerse themselves in their 5th Avenue flagship store, “The Landmark,” and browse the jewelry. Sephora was able to test AR Reels ads ahead of this launch, where it ran an ad that had users press their thumb to the screen to generate an “aura vibe” filter to help them pick the best-fitting fragrance and make a purchase. The company said over half of the ad’s audience was Gen Z users.

Other enhancements and improvements to Reels Ads

Meta has also added new features to make Reels Ads more interactive, including a larger “call to action” button with additional advertiser information on Facebook and Instagram Reels ads. The button includes an ad thumbnail, headline, and additional business details, like the website URL, to help direct interested customers to click.

The company will also now allow Facebook users to pause a video ad and preview where the link would take them, potentially driving an increase in click-through rates for Reels Ads.

For shopping ads, Reels will introduce new multi-destination product ads. This means that instead of an ad only pointing to a retailer’s website or single product page, they can swipe through multiple product images in a carousel without leaving the Reel they’re watching.

Working with third-party measurement firms

Marketers can now work with select third-party measurement firms on their Reels Ads campaigns, including Double Verify, IAS, and MOAT. The company said these firms are helping it to test and launch a Reels Viewability reporting option that will later roll out to advertisers when testing is complete.

Meta’s investment in AI

Meta also took the opportunity to pitch its investments in AI, noting how the technology is being used to improve ads ranking by learning which ads are working and which are not, and to better predict which ads are going to be most relevant. The company said that the majority of Meta advertisers were already using an AI product, Advantage+ Shopping, launched only last August. This product allows advertisers to execute millions of iterations of targeting performance scenarios within milliseconds, allowing them to pick the best combination to send the best ad to the right person at the right time, all thanks to AI.

The company had also spoken about its AI agenda during its Q1 earnings, noting how AI was improving its Reels monetization efficiency, which was up over 30% on Instagram and over 40% on Facebook on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Plus, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared that Meta’s future plans for AI included “chat experiences in WhatsApp and Messenger, visual creation tools for posts in Facebook and Instagram and ads, and over time video and multi-modal experiences.”

Conclusion

Meta’s investment in AR advertising on its platform could better position the company to compete with Snap for marketers’ advertising spend, as they look for ways to reach the younger, Gen Z demographic. The update allows brands to offer more immersive experiences and AR filters when marketing to Meta’s audience, including its younger Gen Z users. The company has also announced other enhancements and improvements to Reels Ads and will now allow brands to work with third-party measurement partners for their Reels Ads campaigns. Additionally, Meta’s investments in AI are already paying off, with the majority of Meta advertisers using an AI product, Advantage+ Shopping, that allows advertisers to execute millions of iterations of targeting performance scenarios within milliseconds, allowing them to send the best ad to the right person at the right time.

