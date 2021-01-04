August de los Reyes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :August de los Reyes has Died .

August de los Reyes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Heartbroken to hear that August de los Reyes passed away due to complications with Covid 💔 😢, he was one of the inclusive design leaders I looked up to that shared some of the most powerful talks at @designerfund https://t.co/YrxCODcEYe pic.twitter.com/8IKR1mALp5 — Enrique Allen (@EnriqueAllen) January 3, 2021

Enrique Allen @EnriqueAllen Heartbroken to hear that August de los Reyes passed away due to complications with Covid , he was one of the inclusive design leaders I looked up to that shared some of the most powerful talks at