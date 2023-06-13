Augusta City sued by father of 8-year-old who died in a shooting incident in 2022 today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In January 2022, 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was petting a horse at the Dogwood Terrace Apartment Complex in Augusta, Georgia when a passing vehicle opened fire. She sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead within the hour. Recently, her father Arthur Anthony filed a lawsuit against the city and the Augusta Housing Authority, alleging negligence and bad faith in failing to provide adequate security measures. He is seeking a $1 million settlement for damages, stating that the value of Arbrie’s pain and suffering alone exceeds the insured policy’s limits. The lawsuit is still pending, and there is no news yet on when it will be heard. We will keep you informed of any developments or rulings.

News Source : Graham Lee

Source Link :Father of 8-year-old killed in 2022 shooting sues City of Augusta/