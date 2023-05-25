“Augusta County pedestrian accident” today : Augusta County pedestrian crash under investigation by Virginia State Police resulting in fatality

“Augusta County pedestrian accident” today : Augusta County pedestrian crash under investigation by Virginia State Police resulting in fatality

Posted on May 25, 2023

Augusta County pedestrian crash under investigation by Virginia State Police resulting in fatality today 2023.
The Virginia State Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash in Augusta County on May 24th. A 42-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene. The striking vehicle fled the scene and is believed to have been a maroon or red truck or SUV with damage to its right front headlight and front turn signal. The crash remains under investigation.

News Source : https://www.nbc29.com

  1. Virginia State Police
  2. Fatal pedestrian crash
  3. Augusta County
  4. Investigating
  5. Law enforcement
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply