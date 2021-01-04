Aumnie Halper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dawson eighth-grade student Aumnie Halper has Died .
Dawson eighth-grade student Aumnie Halper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Alexander Dawson School is devastated to share the news that Dawson eighth-grade student Aumnie Halper, a vivacious, bright, and joyful member of our community, passed away on January 1. For our full message: https://t.co/vor1JXPVQO
— Alexander Dawson School (@DawsonSchool) January 3, 2021
