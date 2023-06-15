Aunt charged with murder in death of Lansing boy with special needs

Christopher Pratt : Aunt charged with murder of special needs boy Christopher Pratt

Aunt Jessica Bice is accused of the murder and abuse of Christopher Pratt, a 6-year-old boy with special needs who died almost five years ago. Bice took Christopher in after his mother died and his father was removed as his guardian. As Christopher could not speak, Bice allegedly starved him and inflicted head injuries that left him unresponsive. The defense argues that Bice did her best for the difficult child, who may have had undiagnosed genetic abnormalities. While school staff had reported concerns about Christopher’s well-being, Children’s Protective Services did not remove him from Bice’s care. Bice faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

Read Full story : Lansing jury weighs fate of aunt charged with murder of 6-year-old /

News Source : Ken Palmer

Lansing murder trial Aunt accused of murder 6-year-old victim Jury deliberation Lansing Criminal charges in Lansing