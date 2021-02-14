Aurealius Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : College Football Hall of Famer and two-time national champion Aurealius Thomas has Died.

College Football Hall of Famer and two-time national champion Aurealius Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

The Ohio State community is mourning the loss of College Football Hall of Famer and two-time national champion Aurealius Thomas. https://t.co/8nD7HOzpWx

FOX 28 Columbus @fox28columbus The Ohio State community is mourning the loss of College Football Hall of Famer and two-time national champion Aurealius Thomas.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.