Aurora Police Officer Shoots and Kills 14-Year-Old Jor’Dell Richardson During Alleged Robbery

In Aurora, Colorado, a funeral procession for 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson was joined by dozens of supporters in the pouring rain on Friday. Earlier that day, his mother Laurie Littlejohn emotionally spoke about how she has to look at pictures and old videos to remember her son. Richardson was shot and killed by an Aurora Police Department officer on June 1 as he was running away from an alleged robbery. The family believes that video evidence shows Richardson surrendering to police before being shot. The family’s attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, is calling for the release of all video footage from the incident. The shooting is currently under investigation and the police department has not commented on the family’s concerns.

