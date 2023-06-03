Aurora Police shoot and kill Jor’Dell Da’Shawn Richardson, 14, robbery suspect

Jor’Dell Richardson (victim) : Aurora Police Shoot and Kill Jor’Dell Richardson, 14-Year-Old Robbery Suspect

On Thursday, a 14-year-old robbery suspect named Jor’Dell Da’Shawn Richardson was shot and killed by Aurora police near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street. The police claim that he was armed and fled after being contacted by officers. During the struggle to take him into custody, an officer shot him. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Richardson died of a gunshot wound, and his death has been classified as a homicide. The store clerk was unharmed, and two suspects are in custody. The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave, and the shooting is being investigated by a Critical Incident Response Team from outside agencies. The body cam footage has not been made available to the public yet.

