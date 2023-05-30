Aurora Store.: Be cautious while using the Aurora Store, the top replacement for Google Play, as it can pose a risk to your Google account.

Google Begins to Ban Accounts Used with Aurora Store

Android users often turn to alternative application stores, such as Aurora Store, to avoid Google’s invasive services that compromise their privacy. Aurora Store is an open-source alternative and an excellent replacement for Google’s official store. However, using Aurora Store with your Google account now comes with consequences, as Google has started banning accounts used exclusively for the alternative store.

First Signs of the Ban

Reports of Google’s account deletions started spreading three days ago on Reddit. A user had created a new Google account and used it to download three applications from Aurora Store. After only two hours of use, the account was deleted. Since then, other users have reported similar incidents.

Why is Google Banning Accounts?

Google is defending its interests by banning accounts used exclusively for Aurora Store. The company is not happy that users are using alternatives to its official store, and this ban is a way to discourage such practices. Since Aurora Store is an open-source alternative, users can modify and fork its source code, which may also be a concern for Google.

How to Avoid Losing Your Data

It is now better to log in anonymously or create an account without sensitive data. Users can create Google accounts every time they are deleted or access anonymously to avoid losing all their associated elements, such as Gmail, Google Photos, calendar, contacts, among others. The affected accounts were for single use for Aurora Store, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Be Careful When Using Unofficial Alternatives

Using unofficial alternatives to Google’s official store always carries a risk. It’s crucial to be cautious when using them and avoid using personal accounts to prevent losing all associated data. Other stores, such as F-Droid, use their own servers and repositories, so they are safe to use.

Android users have always valued the freedom that Android provides. However, using alternative stores comes with risks. Aurora Store was a great alternative to Google’s official store, but now users must be careful when using it. By following the recommendations of other users, we can avoid losing our data and keep using our Android devices with the freedom we love.

Aurora Store alternatives Risks of using third-party app stores Google account security Safe app downloading practices Google Play Store vs Aurora Store

News Source : Crast.net

Source Link :The best alternative to Google Play can be a danger to your Google account: be careful if you use the Aurora Store/