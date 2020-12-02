Austin Birdseye Death –Dead-Obituaries : Austin Birdseye has Died After he was forced out of moving car for ‘misbehaving.
Mom’s boyfriend faces murder charge after 5-year-old, forced out of car for ‘misbehaving,’ is hit & killed on highway. according to a statement posted online on December 1. 2020.
An Alabama man who allegedly forced his girlfriend’s young child out of a car on a dark, rainy Sunday night is now behind bars facing a murder charge.
Bryan Starr, 35, told police that 5-year-old Austin Birdseye became “unruly” as they traveled along busy Alabama Highway 165 near Fort Mitchell. Starr pulled his Dodge Charger over into the St. John’s AME Church parking lot at 944 Alabama 165. He told Austin to get out of the car for misbehaving.
Demetrius Washington
This just hurts my heart about this precious baby😥 and prayers for the driver. This was just senseless…😥💔🙏🏽Kathleen Ramsay Olson
Absolutely heartbreaking 💔Cynn Cynn
That’s not a way to leave a kid outside on the highway for misbehaving, he must of wanted something to happen too the poor baby, smh this is so heart breaking
