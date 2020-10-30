Austin Mishler Death -Dead-Obituaries : Missing climber, Austin Mishler body found dead- Cause of Death Unknown.

” John Hendricks on Twitter: “Sad news on Mt. Hood. The body of missing climber, Austin Mishler, was found this afternoon. The Hood River Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Spot Device helped them find him at the 9,600ft level.”

Sad news on Mt. Hood. The body of missing climber, Austin Mishler, was found this afternoon. The Hood River Co. Sheriff's Office says a Spot Device helped them find him at the 9,600ft level. https://t.co/voN52OUH4o pic.twitter.com/cFGf7hUVEt — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 30, 2020

Update: @jordanKTVZ has more information to share about Austin Mishler, the 27-year-old experienced climber and wilderness guide from Bend whose body was found by searchers this afternoon in a crevasse high on the slopes of Mount Hood. https://t.co/aOrLaODVIr — KTVZ NewsChannel 21 (@KTVZ) October 30, 2020

Tributes

Josh Willis wrote One of my dearest friends, Austin Mishler. Thank you for being 100% real from start to finish. Thank you for convincing me to challenge my self in many areas of my life. I Thank you for changing my life through music. Thank you for being a brother, Austin.