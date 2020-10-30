Austin Mishler Death -Dead-Obituaries : Missing climber, Austin Mishler body found dead- Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 30, 2020
0 Comment

missing climber, Austin Mishler has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.

” John Hendricks on Twitter: “Sad news on Mt. Hood. The body of missing climber, Austin Mishler, was found this afternoon. The Hood River Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Spot Device helped them find him at the 9,600ft level.”

Tributes 

Josh Willis wrote
One of my dearest friends, Austin Mishler.
Thank you for being 100% real from start to finish. Thank you for convincing me to challenge my self in many areas of my life. I Thank you for changing my life through music.
Thank you for being a brother, Austin.
