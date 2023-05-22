Austin Reaves: The Undrafted NBA Player Making Waves with the Lakers

Austin Tyler Reaves may not have been selected in the 2021 NBA draft, but that did not stop him from pursuing his dream of playing professional basketball. The German-American athlete began his career by signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is now making waves in the league. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life and career of Austin Reaves.

Early Life and Education

Austin Reaves was born on May 29, 1998, in Newark, Arkansas. He grew up playing basketball and was a standout athlete at Cedar Ridge High School, where he was named the Class 2A Player of the Year in 2016. Reaves went on to play college basketball at Wichita State University, where he spent two seasons before transferring to the University of Oklahoma.

Career Highlights

Reaves made his mark on the court during his time with the Oklahoma Sooners. He was named the team’s MVP in his senior year and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors. Despite his impressive performance, he was not selected in the 2021 NBA draft. However, this did not deter him from pursuing his dream of playing professional basketball.

Reaves signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in August 2021, becoming the first player in NBA history to secure a multi-year endorsement deal with Rogerer, a Chinese shoemaker. He made his NBA debut on October 19, 2021, against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 9 points in 17 minutes of play.

Reaves has continued to impress on the court, and his talent has not gone unnoticed by his teammates and coaches. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel praised Reaves’ “maturity, basketball IQ, and competitiveness” in a recent interview, highlighting his strong work ethic and dedication to the game.

Off the Court

In addition to his basketball career, Reaves is also a brand ambassador for Rogerer. He has also been involved in various philanthropic endeavors, including working with the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital and participating in the Lakers’ “Lakers in the Community” program.

Reaves is also known for his close relationship with his family. Both of his parents played college basketball at Arkansas State, and his brother Spencer Reaves also plays professional basketball in Europe. Reaves is currently dating Jenna Barber, whom he met in high school.

Net Worth and Future Prospects

As of 2023, Austin Reaves’ net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, primarily from his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is projected to earn more as he continues to advance in his career and secure more endorsement deals.

Reaves’ future prospects in the league look bright, given his impressive performance and strong work ethic. He has proven that he has what it takes to succeed in the NBA, despite going undrafted. As he continues to hone his skills and gain more experience on the court, he is sure to become a force to be reckoned with in the league.

Conclusion

Austin Reaves may have entered the NBA without much fanfare, but he has quickly made a name for himself with his impressive performance on the court. His talent, work ethic, and dedication to the game make him a rising star in the league, and he is sure to achieve great things in the years to come. With his future looking bright, Reaves is a player to watch in the NBA.

