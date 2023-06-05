“Australia news”: 5 Important Updates from Australia Today

Apple WWDC 2023 Kicks off with a Bang

Apple fans were in for a treat as the tech giant kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 with a string of exciting announcements. Among the highlights were iOS 17, WatchOS 10, iPadOS 17, a new 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and macOS Sonoma. However, what really stole the show was the unveiling of the new VR/AR headset, Vision Pro, which promises to revolutionize the way we interact with technology.

OpenTable Warns of Scams

Online restaurant-reservation service company, OpenTable, has issued a warning to diners and the hospitality industry about a new scam targeting unsuspecting victims. Fraudsters are using an imposter app to trick people into sharing their credit card details under the guise of requesting or refunding a deposit. OpenTable advises people to exercise caution and to hang up if they receive a call from a restaurant asking for their credit card details. They should then call the restaurant directly to confirm their identity and whether the information is needed.

Microsoft Restores Online Services after Outage

Microsoft has restored its online services after an outage impacted thousands of users of its 365 software suite, including Teams and Outlook, for more than two hours. Access to its productivity software, such as Word and Excel, was down for nearly 18,000 users at its peak before easing to 906 at around 2:57 am AEST, according to Downdetector.com. Teams is now back online, much to the relief of its users.

Binance Charged with Running Illegal Crypto Exchange

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a lawsuit against Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, and its founder Changpeng Zhao, accusing them of violating U.S. securities law. The charges include operating unregistered exchanges, broker-dealers, and clearing agencies, misrepresenting trading controls and oversight on the Binance US platform, and the unregistered offer and sale of securities. The SEC’s complaint has sparked a debate about the future of cryptocurrencies and their regulation.

TikTok Code Being Worked on from China

The Australian Financial Review has reported that software developers in China are working on the code for the video sharing app, TikTok. The news has prompted concerns that China’s authoritarian government could compel staff to secretly suppress or elevate content that supports Communist Party narratives or sows division within democracies. The revelations have once again raised questions about the security and privacy of data on social media platforms.

In conclusion, Apple WWDC 2023 has set the tone for an exciting year ahead, with the new VR/AR headset, Vision Pro, stealing the show. Meanwhile, OpenTable’s warning about scams, Microsoft’s online service outage, Binance’s legal woes, and TikTok’s code being worked on in China are reminders of the challenges that lie ahead in the tech industry. As always, it is important to stay vigilant and keep up-to-date with the latest developments in the world of technology.

