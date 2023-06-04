“Australia news”: Australia Today: 5 Facts You Need to Be Aware Of

The tech industry saw some interesting developments over the weekend, with Google’s announcement that YouTube would stop removing content related to false claims about the US presidential elections in 2020 and before. The company believes that removing such content could curtail political speech and not meaningfully reduce the risk of violence or other real-world harm. On the other hand, Apple is expected to launch its own VR/AR headset, with the details likely to be revealed at the annual WWDC event. A report by How to Geek also highlighted Toyota’s second data breach in two weeks, affecting around 260,000 car owners. Meanwhile, Disney has had to write off $1.5 billion following the removal of over 100 original programming from its streaming services. Finally, according to a report by Drive.com.au, some Uber drivers are gaming the ride-share platform’s algorithms to create fake surge price periods, similar to rogue taxi drivers.

Google’s announcement that YouTube would stop removing content related to false claims about the US presidential elections in 2020 and before has raised eyebrows. While removing such content could curb the spread of misinformation, Google believes that it could also curtail political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm. With the 2024 campaigns already underway, the company has decided to stop removing content that advances false claims of widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurring in past US presidential elections.

Apple is expected to unveil its VR/AR headset at the annual WWDC event. With Meta just unveiling its Meta Quest 3 VR headset, Apple’s offering is likely to be closely scrutinized. The details of the unnamed headset are likely to be revealed by the time people wake up tomorrow. The report also lists other products that are expected to be announced at the event, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, Reality Pro headset, xrOS (headset OS), M2 Ultra, Mac Studio, and 15″ MacBook Air.

Toyota is facing its second data breach in two weeks, affecting around 260,000 car owners. The breach was caused by a “misconfiguration” of its connected cloud service, which provides internet features to Toyota vehicle owners such as vehicle information, in-car entertainment, and assistance in case of accidents or breakdowns. The company discovered the breach while conducting a wider investigation after admitting to another data breach that had been ongoing for a decade.

Disney recently removed over 100 of its original programming from its streaming services, including Disney+ and Hulu around the world. The cut media included popular shows such as Willow and Marvel’s Runaways. An SEC filing from late Friday revealed that Disney is set to write off about $1.5 billion following this streaming purge. While the company gave a week’s notice, there was no apparent reason for the move, except for financial gain.

Finally, a report by Drive.com.au suggests that some Uber drivers are gaming the ride-share platform’s algorithms to create fake surge price periods. According to the report, a handful of local Uber drivers provided detailed accounts of how operators are tricking the system to create fake surge price periods, sending the cost of fares through the roof. The report notes that this behavior is similar to that of rogue taxi drivers. This comes after the NSW government reached an agreement with Uber to stop surging from occurring when Sydney’s public transport inevitably falls over.

