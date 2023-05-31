“Australia News”: Australia Today: 5 Important Facts to Keep in Mind

Tech News Roundup

Hi friends! We’ve got some exciting tech news to share with you today. Let’s dive in:

A Discussion About the Future of AI in Australia

The Guardian reports that Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic will release a report on emerging technologies, specifically conversational AI such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, by the National Science and Technology Council. The minister is expected to also release a discussion paper on how to achieve “safe and responsible” AI, following the Department of Home Affairs’ block-it-all approach to AI systems.

Packing Robots for Bunnings

iTnews reports that Bunnings is trialling a retail tech robot made by Zippedi. The robot is hired to do night-time rounds of stores, scanning aisles and shelves for out-of-stock items. Managing director Michael Schneider stated that this move is part of a broader program of work to make in-store processes more efficient.

Meta Threatens to Block News in California

Meta has threatened to shut off access to news links on Facebook and Instagram in California if the legislature passed a bill forcing it to pay news publishers for their journalism. The proposed bill, dubbed the California Journalism Preservation Act, would force social networks and search engines to pay news publishers a “journalism usage fee” when users access articles and when they sell advertising against news content. News publishers would be required to spend 70% of the funds they receive from tech companies on paying journalists and news production.

Devs Forced to Use App Store Generate Money Through It

Apple has released figures that show developers using its App Store generated $1.1 trillion in total billings and sales in the App Store ecosystem last year. However, developers are forced to use the App Store if they want people who use an iPhone or iPad to use their apps. CEO Tim Cook stated that the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and Apple is committed to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future.

Amazon’s Ring Pays the Price

Amazon will pay the U.S. FTC $5.8 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the company of violating user privacy with its Ring video doorbells. According to the settlement, Ring gave every single employee unrestricted access to users’ videos, including third-party contractors with no special training in handling sensitive content. Due to the lax approach, Ring users were subjected to voyeurism and peeping Toms.

Bonus Item: We Thought You Should Know

Thanks for tuning in to our tech news roundup! See you tomorrow for more exciting updates.

Australian news updates Current events in Australia Breaking news in Australia Top headlines in Australia Latest news from Australia

News Source : Gizmodo Australia

Source Link :5 Things to Know in Australia Today/