Australia news updates: “Top 5 Must-Know News Headlines in Australia Today”

Twitter Aims to Be Authentic and Informative: Transparency Report

Twitter has released its annual 2022 transparency report, which highlights how the platform is combating misinformation and disinformation. The report states that Twitter’s objective is to be an authentic, informative, entertaining, and trusted platform that empowers free speech, which is a bedrock of functional democracy. However, the report does not go into detail about how Twitter is tackling misinformation. Instead, it discusses how misinformation could be fought by introducing new verification systems and Community Notes.

Australia on Track to Create 1.2 Million Tech Jobs by 2030, Says Tech Council

The Tech Council of Australia has revealed that the country is on track to create 1.2 million tech jobs by 2030, in line with the federal government’s goal. The Tech Jobs Update report shows that 10,500 jobs were added in the last three months, and since February 2023, the country-wide tech workforce is made up of 935,000 people, which is 78% of the 2030 target.

ANZ to Use Generative AI for Code Testing

ANZ has announced that it will use AI technology to test code. The bank also stated that a team would explore more use cases for the tech. ANZ Chief Technology Officer Tim Hogarth said that generative AI had a range of potential benefits for the bank and the broader industry. The hope is to make engineers at ANZ far more efficient, according to Hogarth.

Google Scraps Second Foldable Model

Google’s head of design for hardware products, Ivy Ross, revealed on the Made by Google Podcast that the company had planned to release a second foldable model alongside the Google Pixel Fold. However, the device was scrapped as it was not good enough, and the team felt they could do something better than what was already available. The second model could have been a flip-style device, but there is no information available.

MediaTek and Nvidia Collaborate on Car Infotainment Systems

Nvidia and MediaTek have announced a collaboration to develop car infotainment systems that can stream video games and interact with drivers using artificial intelligence. MediaTek will develop chips for automakers that use Nvidia GPUs and software. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the collaboration between the two companies could provide automotive industry partners with a strong foundation to build their companies. Nvidia has been focusing on car tech and recently showcased a cloud gaming system at CES 2023 and championed omniverse tech with Mercedes Benz.

Bonus Item: Telstra’s Social Media Team

Telstra’s social media team shared a tweet about the love for free payphones, stating, “me if loving our free payphones was illegal.” The tweet went viral, and many people appreciated the humor and nostalgia of the message.

