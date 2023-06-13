Australian Hiker Found Dead in East Kootenay Region of British Columbia, Canada

“Australian hiker” : Australian hiker found dead in East Kootenay region of British Columbia
Jun 13, 2023 | 3:14 PM
A 25-year-old Australian hiker who was reported missing over the weekend in the East Kootenay region of British Columbia has been found dead.
The Kimberley RCMP were alerted on Sunday about the missing woman, and later found her vehicle near Bear Lake, approximately 60 kilometers east of Kimberley. Searchers subsequently found her body.
The police have stated that the death is not suspicious.
News Source : CFJC Today Kamloops
